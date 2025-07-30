Live Radio
Hudson Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 4:58 PM

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period.

