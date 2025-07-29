Hubbell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $244.2 million. The…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $244.2 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.36 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.65 to $18.15 per share.

