Hub Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $25.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $905.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915 million.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion.

