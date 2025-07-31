Howmet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $407 million. The…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $407 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 91 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.56 to $3.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWM

