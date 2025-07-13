How Tooth Pain and Sinus Infection Can Be Connected

It’s easy to forget that we should floss every day — and that we should follow up with our dentist…

It’s easy to forget that we should floss every day — and that we should follow up with our dentist at least twice a year. However, it may become a lot easier to make these things a priority if you are aware of a nasty infection sometimes known as “sinus tooth.”

Officially called maxillary sinusitis of dental origin (or MSDO), this type of sinus infection is caused by a tooth infection or gum disease. The American Association of Endodontists recently published a piece on the condition, focusing on the history of the condition as well as the fact that there is little public knowledge of the connection between dental and sinus issues. Despite reported high prevalence, it remains under-appreciated and frequently goes undiagnosed.

In fact, more than 40% of infections in the maxillary sinus — the part of the sinuses located behind the cheek bones and where the majority of sinus infections occur — originate as a dental infection. That’s because the roots of some teeth can extend into the maxillary sinus, making them susceptible to dental infections that can then spread to the sinuses.

Sinus or Dental Infection?

Sometimes, it’s not always easy tell whether the pain you’re feeling is a result of a toothache or a sinus infection. Or both. Sometimes when you have a sinus infection, your teeth may ache. And sometimes, if you have a tooth infection, your sinuses may be causing pain.

Infections in a tooth, typically an upper molar or a premolar, can spread to the maxillary sinus, which sits right behind the cheek bone. Gum disease can erode the bone and create pathways for bacteria to enter the sinus. In addition to gum disease or a tooth infection, procedures like tooth extractions, dental implants or root canal treatments can inadvertently perforate the sinus lining and introduce infection.

It’s important to know where exactly these symptoms can take place and what to look for, says Dr. Jason Deblinger, a leading endodontist based in New York City.

If left untreated, MSDO can continue to spread and lead to serious complications, such as infection of all four pairs of sinuses (a severe form of sinusitis called pansinusitis), the pharynx and even the optic nerve.

Symptoms of Sinus Tooth

— Pressure or pain in the cheek or under the eyes, specifically on one side

— Nasal congestion or a runny nose in just one nostril

— Post-nasal drip

— Bad taste in the mouth

— A foul smell

— Fever

Deblinger says that it’s easy to discount these symptoms as the basic cold or sinus infection. “Most of these cases are not painful, and therefore, go unnoticed for a long period of time, which allows the infection to eat away at the bone and make its way to the sinus.”

The key difference between a typical sinus infection and one caused by a dental infection is the symptoms will be occur on just one side of the face.

Deblinger says that patients will have issues that began months or years ago, but didn’t feel the need to urgently see a doctor, since these issues seemingly dissolved on their own.

“Unfortunately, because there is rarely any pain associated with (it), usually (patients) are unaware they have a problem. They could end up at an ENT with a ‘sinus infection’ and (be) treated (for this condition).”

Diagnosing and Treating Dental Origin Sinusitis

It’s difficult for general dentists to diagnose MSDO as the cause for sinusitis because inflammation does not appear on a conventional x-ray. In fact, as many as 86% of cases of MSDO can go undiagnosed. If you’re experiencing unusual tenderness around your teeth, you should visit your general dentist and ask to be referred to an endodontist, a root canal specialist.

Similarly, if you suffer frequent sinus infections, you might want to talk with your dentist about it. It could be your chronic sinus problems stem from a deeply decayed or infected tooth. Your dentist can refer you to an endodontist to confirm

Diagnosis of MSDO can be confirmed with a routine endodontic evaluation and a type of imaging called cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). This dental imaging technique uses a cone-shaped X-ray beam that forms detailed, three-dimensional images of a specific area of a person’s jaw or skull.

Deblinger says that the use of limited-field CBTC has been very useful in helping detect the sources and beginnings of sinusitis. If doctors suspect a patient’s sinus infection or tooth issue may be caused by MSDO, Deblinger says that the normal course of action is to conduct a root canal or extract the infected tooth. However, “if the tooth has already undergone a root canal and is now infected, retreatment or an apicoectomy may be required.”

An apicoectomy is a surgical procedure that removes the tip of a tooth root, as well as any infected tissue or bone surrounding it. This helps treat persistent infections or inflammation that a standard root canal has failed to resolve. It’s often performed as a last resort to save a tooth from extraction or worsening development of MSDO.

Antibiotics are also typically prescribed.

Prevention and Oral Health

Consistent and early intervention are the keys to preventing dental infections from spreading to the sinuses and avoiding painful surgery down the road. However, this condition can be easily prevented if we remember to brush and floss twice a day (and quit lying to ourselves) and see our dentist on a regular basis.

It would also help if we lessened our intake of sweet and acidic food (no matter how tempting they may be) and use a mouthguard when necessary.

What’s most important, says Deblinger, is to “not ignore any dental pain you may have. Especially if it doesn’t go away.”

Deblinger also agrees that dental health can be a helpful indicator of overall health. Dental pain can be more than an indicator of a cavity or a case of MSDO, but it could mean something else. Recent studies have shown a strong connection between dental health and other underlying health issues. For example, periodontal disease — or gum disease — is recognized to be a risk factor for coronary arterial disease, peripheral arterial disease and stroke.

Though going to the dentist isn’t everyone’s idea of fun, it could reduce the likelihood of a far more serious issue down the road.

