How To Test-Drive A Neighborhood Before You Move There

As the saying goes: location, location, location. Along with a budget, the area is usually one of the first items on a buyer’s wish list. Of course, people choose where they want to live based on factors like proximity to family and friends, the commute to work or school, and the overall vibes.

Like people, neighborhoods have personalities. Foodies might be happier in certain areas of town than others, and the same goes for nature lovers, theatergoers, night owls or people with young children. If given the choice of location, sometimes it can be daunting to understand what life will be like in a new neighborhood. Whether you’re moving across town or to a new town altogether, there are ways to make that leap of faith less mysterious.

Real Estate Agents Are Your Tour Guides

Your real estate agent can be a great source of information — we are usually happy to play tour guide. Not only do we understand our local markets and why one part of town commands higher prices than another, but we are also steeped in local knowledge daily.

“While touring, I point out key landmarks, local businesses, and things a buyer might not notice on their own — like street parking patterns, walkability, or what homes nearby have sold for,” says Henry Froch, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills, California.

Buying a home isn’t just purchasing real estate; it’s choosing the lifestyle that comes with the neighborhood. A good real estate agent knows this and can point out the pros and cons of one area of town versus another.

“A good agent should act like a local guide, offering honest insight — not just the attributes, but also any drawbacks to consider,” says Froch. “The agent should listen closely to what matters to the client and help them see how a new neighborhood aligns — or doesn’t — with their needs and priorities.”

Talk to the Locals

Real estate agents know a lot, but your potential neighbors are taking the daily temperature of the area. And who might your new neighbors be? Are they friendly and chatty? Standoffish and aloof? Depending on whether you’re more gregarious or guarded, you may gravitate toward a more casual or more formal part of town.

Chatting with people who provide services to the locals can be truly informative. Your potential new neighbors likely set the tone years ago for how waiters and bartenders, store clerks, tailors and dry cleaners interact with their patrons. Take the pulse of your potential new stomping grounds.

Dog owners may find the local dog park a gold mine for information. The locals are often the ones with regular routines and might be surprisingly candid while your doodle plays with their French bulldog. Open-ended questions like “How long have you lived here?” “How has this neighborhood changed over the years?” or “Is there anything you wish you knew before you moved here?” might provide some of the best information you’ll get.

One time after a showing, “a client of mine spontaneously struck up a lighthearted conversation with a woman walking her dog and asked how she liked living in the area,” says Adriel Reboh, a real estate agent with the Kulman Harrison Team at Compass in Bridgehampton, New York. “It was a simple moment, but it gave my client a genuine sense of the community and what it might be like to live there.”

Spend Time Walking Around at Different Times of Day

In addition to talking to the locals, walking around a new neighborhood can tell you a lot. Almost everyone drives in cities like Los Angeles, whereas in NYC, the streets are bustling with pedestrians. If you’re considering moving to a new neighborhood, how well-maintained are the sidewalks? Are they wide enough for strollers?

How’s the cell service? For better or worse, so much of our lives are tethered to our phones. If you’re calling your parents or in the middle of closing a deal, will the call drop when you’re crossing Main Street?

As you’re walking around, notice the little things. Are the streets lined with trees or with graffiti? Is every other store well-maintained or dark and vacant? And if you walk just one block over, is it a street with elegant townhouses or vape shops?

“A leisurely walk through the area helps to get a feel for the streets, the energy, and the overall lifestyle,” says Reboh. “Stop by the local coffee shop, visit the beach or park, and browse nearby markets or boutiques. These everyday experiences give valuable insight into what it might feel like to actually live there.”

Walking around at rush hour tells you a lot, too — if traffic is at a standstill, cars are honking and the air is filled with exhaust, it’s important to know this.’

Go People-Watching and Eat at the Local Restaurants

So much can be gleaned from the neighborhood restaurants. Some local populations enjoy more traditional dining experiences, others want the latest trends in decor and food preparation, and others just want a no-frills meal. If the local restaurants have outdoor seating, enjoying brunch al fresco and watching the sidewalk parade can be great. What do they look like? How people dress can speak volumes — are the locals fashionable or dowdy? Do they dress and present themselves like you do, or how you aspire to?

The hours that restaurants serve dinner likely reflect the demands and habits of the local population. Are the eateries open late, or are they closed by 9 pm? And what is the price point of most restaurants in the neighborhood?

Sleep Over, For More Than Just One Night

Although services like Airbnb and Vrbo are more common in certain cities than others, a short-term stay can be notably educational, informative and enlightening. If you spend a few weekdays and weekends there, it’s like a practice run for living there.

“Some buyers seek total peace and seclusion, while others want to be at the center of the action,” says Reboh. During the sleepover (staycation?) in the new neighborhood, pay attention to the hours it keeps and the neighbors’ habits. Do the locals picnic at the park? Are there noisy trash pickups and deliveries in the early morning? Are the streets busy with nightlife well past midnight? How challenging is parking? What are the grocery stores like?

Staying a few nights — ideally, some during the week and into the weekend — should give you a good sample of daily life and what its routine might be like. Simulating your life for a few days in a new neighborhood can be crucially informative. Your day-to-day rituals are the backbone of your lifestyle. You’ll notice if they feel off, inconvenient, or uninspired in a new neighborhood.

“Getting sold on a place only based on one sunny afternoon or because you love a trendy restaurant is not a great idea,” said Froch. “It’s important to understand the day-to-day realities like traffic, noise, or school.”

Test the Commute

What’s the commute like from the new neighborhood? How reliable is this subway line between work and home versus that one? Do you have to wake up earlier, or can you sleep in? If it’s a much shorter trip to get to work or school, that’s great. In more walkable cities like New York, it can be a luxury to be within walking distance of work or for the kids to be able to walk to school. If the new neighborhood is farther from work, how much worse is the new commute? Even if, for example, moving to the suburbs means a longer commute, you may find the commute to be a particularly productive time, even if you’re listening to a podcast or reading the news.

Check Out the Social Media

“Following local social accounts can offer unfiltered insights into the area’s character and culture,” says Froch. What do the neighbors prioritize, and do their values align with yours? Social media can provide a peek into a neighborhood’s vibe and energy.

“One of my more tech-savvy clients once told me they joined a local neighborhood Facebook group as part of their research,” says Reboh. “It gave them insight into day-to-day happenings, community events, and even local recommendations — an excellent way to get a feel for the neighborhood beyond what you see on a tour.”

Remember, There’s No Such Thing as ‘Perfect’

Choosing a neighborhood is choosing a lifestyle. Like any big decision, it deserves research, reflection, and a few test runs. Don’t rely on the brochure version of the block — meet the real thing. Take it for a spin. Ask the hard questions. Tune into the details.

Sometimes, trusting the vibes really works; it all feels right. But no neighborhood is perfect, and it’s important to remember that. Even the trendiest enclaves have sirens, scaffolding, or something you’d change. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s finding a match.

Ask yourself: Can I see myself here on a bad day? Not just brunch on Sunday, but Tuesday when it’s raining and the laundry’s piling up. Do I feel anchored, even when things aren’t ideal? If the answer is yes, you’re on the right track.

