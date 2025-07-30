How to Sleep Well on a Plane, According to Experts

Sleeping on an airplane is sometimes a must, especially for business travelers or those on late-night flights. While sitting in…

Sleeping on an airplane is sometimes a must, especially for business travelers or those on late-night flights. While sitting in a metal tube hurtling through the air is nobody’s preferred bedtime scenario, there are certainly hacks, tips and tricks to sleep better on board.

Why is sleeping on a plane so difficult?

What do a crying baby, a snoring neighbor and an armrest hog all have in common? Beyond being irritating, these small annoyances may turn into severe obstacles when paired with the hope to get some rest on a plane.

Dr. Molly Atwood, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the John Hopkins University School of Medicine, has both clinical and research expertise in sleep. She notes that any night (or day) of sleep requires a few key ingredients: a bodily desire to sleep, low stress and a period of low alertness as determined by one’s circadian rhythm. Atwood stated that the inability to align these sleep systems in an aircraft environment ultimately makes sleeping a challenge.

She says that light, paired with noise and the inability to stretch out, may drastically affect one’s chances of dozing off.

“[Light] actually tells the circadian rhythm in the brain that it’s daytime and to ramp up alertness,” said Atwood. “So, depending on the light and environment, that can make it difficult even if you are sleepy.”

The prospect of sleeping in an airplane seat isn’t necessarily enticing, but there are methods to alleviate the associated difficulties. Read on to learn top advice from sleep experts and travel experts alike to make the most of your hours in the sky.

How to Prepare

Avoid red-eye flights, if possible

One piece of advice comes into play long before stepping into the airport. When booking a flight, strive to take daytime flights that align with your circadian rhythm to avoid having to make unnecessary adjustments.

Jeb Brooks, a YouTube creator who specializes in transportation content, spent about 375 hours on 126 flights in 2024 alone. He encourages travelers to minimize flying at night, noting that departing in the morning and arriving at the destination’s nightfall is “the ideal scenario.” The timing lessens the requirement of getting rest, as the opportunity to crawl into bed awaits after walking off the jet bridge.

Indulge in premium seating

In addition to booking a flight at the right time, sitting in a comfortable seat is an essential factor of a quality rest. Brooks, who has traveled in a wide range of airplane seats throughout his career, notes that selecting a seat with plenty of room to sprawl out makes a difference. If sleep is a severe priority, some airlines offer first or business class seats that transform into a bed. If first class isn’t in your budget, premium economy or extra legroom seating may be a worthy investment. You can also use airline loyalty program miles to secure an upgrade, or book a free seat entirely using points if you have enough.

“Look at seat maps to see where you can slot yourself to have the most space,” Brooks said. The website SeatGuru.com, which outlines information about plane seats by flight route and offers tips from users, is also a handy tool to check.

Still, if you end up in a middle seat in a crowded economy section, all hope is not lost. Brooks advises going back to the basics: wear an eye mask, put in some earplugs and remember that those around you are also likely hoping to get some rest.

Try not to eat and drink on board

Dr. Michael Breus, a clinical sleep specialist and the founder of Sleep Doctor, encourages flyers to avoid both fizzy drinks and alcohol if they hope to fall asleep. Breus explained that carbonated drinks like beer and soda may cause digestive discomfort, and while “it’s very difficult to get people to not drink alcohol on an airplane,” alcoholic beverages will disrupt one’s quality of sleep.

Atwood elaborated that while alcohol — which is a central nervous system depressant — may ease the worries of anxious flyers, the indulgence may work against you as your body digests it.

“Once the alcohol starts getting metabolized, it can fragment sleep, so it actually worsens the quality of your sleep and the ability to stay asleep,” Atwood said.

Instead of sipping on a glass of wine or beer at the gate, Breus encourages flyers to eat a nutritious meal prior to boarding to plane. Lining your stomach with light, healthy snacks is ideal to be comfortable enough to fall and stay asleep; this is not the time to get a spicy soup or chili at a restaurant near the gate. It’s also best to decline meals on board if you’re hoping to get some shut eye, as food service may take up to two hours, according to Brooks, taking up precious sleep time.

Avoid being overtired and stressed

It might be tempting to stay up late or wake up earlier than usual before a flight with the intention of catching up on those hours in the sky. However, Kelly Murray, a sleep coach and founder of Kelly Murray Sleep Consulting, says that choice may manifest into an intrinsic desire to stay awake due to hormonal reactions.

According to Murray, overtiredness results in higher cortisol production meant to cut levels of fatigue. High cortisol levels indicate bodily stress, which may dysregulate one’s nervous system. Therefore, instead of making jarring changes to your sleep schedule before a flight, Murray believes destressing is an important step to achieving quality sleep on board.

“Because the anxiety is going to cause a fight or flight response, you’re going to have more cortisol in your system and you’re going to be more stimulated and hypervigilant,” Murray said. “So, just remember that it’s normal to struggle to sleep well when you’re in a new place [or] different time zone.”

What to Bring

Dress for success

If tight jeans, itchy sweaters and high heels make for uncomfortable sleep attire in a bed, they are certainly not the solution to falling asleep in an upright seat. With that being said, ditch the runway outfit. Breus recommends that flyers wear loose-fitting clothing and loosening shoes during a flight, as this will promote comfort and allow for better blood circulation, respectively.

Further, dressing in layers allows flyers to regulate their personal comfort when airplane cabins fluctuate in temperature. An ideal sleeping temperature is between 64 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Murray, so being able to slip off a sweatshirt or bundle up in a cardigan may come in handy. Cabin temperatures vary across airlines and layers will let the ball stay in your court in terms of staying cool or warm.

Invest in quality earplugs

Most plane cabins are far from peaceful. From passengers climbing over seats to access the lavatory to talkative children nearby, earplugs are a saving grace. Breus recommends earplugs that have a noise reduction rating for sound up to 32 decibels, and Atwood encourages using putty or silicone earplugs. Murray prefers noise-canceling Loop Earplugs, which are also made of silicone.

While specific earplug recommendations vary among sleep experts, the general advice remains the same: Have earplugs accessible in your carry-on for uninterrupted, noiseless hours of rest.

Have comfort items handy

Breus encourages flyers to pack a sleep kit with a few essential items to for the best chances of a comfortable flight. A travel pillow, an eye mask and lip balm make the list.

In particular, Murray recommends sleep masks from Dore & Rose, which are made of cooling silk and wrap around the entire circumference of your head, allowing for minimal movement and peak comfort. She notes that ensuring an eye mask doesn’t allow the cabin lights to seep in is important in an effort to limit cortisol production.

While buying new travel supplies will certainly enhance one’s quality of rest, both Breus and Murray simultaneously encourage flyers to capitalize on their home essentials, especially when it comes to pillows, blankets and eye masks. Familiar products and items signal that the environment is safe to fall asleep in, according to Murray. In addition to physical items, she suggests that passengers follow their typical nighttime routine — whether that be reading a chapter of a book, listening to relaxing music or meditating — to feel the most comfortable.

Consider medication

Sleeping pills are a contentious suggestion for frequent flyers, especially when considering side effects. Atwood discourages using medication that may induce long term complications or dependency, such as Xanax, Ativan or Ambien. However, she notes that some medicines may be of use to get better rest on a plane. The most commonly prescribed sleep aid in 2025, according to Atwood, is Trazodone, a low-risk, sedative antidepressant with minimal chances of tolerance or dependence.

“It’s not [appropriate] as chronic use, but as a one-off to help if you are a nervous flyer or if you think it might be difficult because it’s kind of an uncomfortable sleeping position, I think that’s appropriate,” Atwood said.

Still, Breus notes the importance of avoiding experimentation with new sleep medication, especially without knowing its effects on your body. To minimize the risk of any bad reaction, only take medicine that you have taken before, Breus says. Additionally, make sure to take medication as directed by a medical professional and be cautious of interactions with other substances like alcohol or other medicines. When Breus’ patient once combined an Ambien prescribed by another doctor with complimentary in-flight Champagne, the individual became unfit to fly, resulting in both flight and health complications.

Beyond medication meant to promote drowsiness, Breus also recommends that flyers bring some form of sinus relief. Clogged sinuses in a pressurized cabin may lead to excruciating headaches, according to Breus, meaning such medication may save yourself the pain.

How to adjust

Take advantage of technology

Unfortunately, sleep-related travel issues often do not end the second the landing gear hits the runway. Time zones can make airplane travel feel like a time machine: daylight might align with drowsiness and nightfall might be met with a surge of energy. To avoid a sleep schedule becoming severely unaligned with the rise and fall of the sun, Breus and Atwood suggest making the most of the technology available at your fingertips by using time zone adjustment apps.

Breus suggests downloading Timeshifter‘s Jet Lag App, available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, for an easier acclimation to a new time zone. The app offers advice regarding timing sunlight exposure, caffeine consumption and more to promote a seamless slip into a new circadian rhythm.

Many sleep experts also advise cleverly timing melatonin to sleep more healthily in a new time zone. Atwood, for example, advises taking a low dose of melatonin around an hour to 30 mins before bedtime and getting early morning sunlight to reset one’s sleep schedule.

Step into some sunlight

Sunlight is a powerful tool when it comes to adjusting one’s internal body clock. According to Murray, light exposure plays a powerful role in pushing and fixing one’s circadian rhythm. She encourages flyers traveling west to east to get morning sunlight, and for those traveling east to west to maximize afternoon sunlight.

If sleep is imminent, Brooks recommends taking a short nap — less than an hour — and then staying awake until your typical bedtime. He learned this trick from a pilot that frequently flew transatlantic flights. The quick slumber offers a source of relief that should carry you to bed at a more traditional hour.

