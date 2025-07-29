How to Identify High Cortisol Symptoms and Lower Your Cortisol Levels

Maybe you’ve heard of “cortisol face,” or “cortisol belly” or read that yoga and meditation can help lower your cortisol…

Cortisol is a hormone made by the adrenal glands that is a part of a highly specialized and precisely calibrated system that controls nearly everything in your body. Hormones are chemical messengers the body uses to relay information from one organ to another so they can work together to support optimal body function. It’s often referred to as the stress hormone.

But sometimes, these hormones can fall out of balance. Especially in times of stress or when dealing with an infection, cortisol can increase and become problematic.

What Is Cortisol?

“Cortisol is a steroid hormone that is made from cholesterol in the adrenal glands,” explains Dr. Jessica Chan, an endocrinologist with Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, California.

The adrenal glands, also called suprarenal glands, are small triangular structures that sit on top of each kidney and help regulate metabolism, the immune system and other functions through the manufacture and release of hormones, including cortisol.

“Cortisol has several functions, but it primarily mediates the stress and inflammatory responses and plays a role in metabolism and the immune system,” Chan says.

For example, if you develop an infection, a cascade of chemical interactions leads to the production of cortisol in the adrenal glands to help fight off the infection.

Because of this critical role it plays in keeping your immune system and metabolism running normally, cortisol is one of the most important hormones in the body, says Dr. Luma Ghalib, an associate professor and medical director of the pituitary clinic at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

“It helps us deal with the stressful times of our life,” she says, whether that stress is from an infection or an emotional trigger, such as a tough day at work or a fight with a loved one.

Normal cortisol levels can vary significantly depending on several factors, including:

— Time of day

— Levels of stress

— Underlying conditions, such as anxiety and depression

“In general, cortisol tends to be higher in the morning and lower at bedtime. It’s the hormone that helps us wake up in the morning, and the lower trend at night helps us to unwind and sleep,” Ghalib says.

Is Your Cortisol Level Too High?

“It is normal and healthy for our bodies to release cortisol when we are feeling threatened or scared,” says Melissa Goldberg Mintz, a clinical psychologist and clinical assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine. “Once our stressor has passed, hormone production can level out.”

There are some instances, however, when cortisol levels rise too high and stay elevated chronically as part of a disease called Cushing’s syndrome.

Cushing’s can be caused by a tumor on the adrenal gland or pituitary gland, which regulates the endocrine system. The pituitary gland makes adrenocorticotropic hormone, also called ACTH or corticotrophin, which helps your body respond to stress by stimulating the adrenal glands to produce cortisol.

With Cushing’s, the tumor causes excess creation of cortisol.

Symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome and the high levels of cortisol it causes may include:

— Excessive weight gain, especially in the midsection, sometimes referred to as cortisol belly, and often with a characteristic fatty hump that develops on the upper back between the shoulders

— A round, flushed face, aka cortisol face

— Low blood pressure or worsening hypertension

— High blood sugar or new-onset diabetes

— Thinning or darkening of the skin and easy bruising

— Purple stretch marks on the breasts, arms, abdomen and thighs

— Hirsutism, or more visible body and facial hair

— Muscle wasting and weakness, as well as bone loss and fracture

— Recurrent infection and slow healing

— Acne

— Severe fatigue

— Mood swings

— Cognitive difficulties and headaches

— Decreased sex drive and erectile dysfunction

— Fertility problems and irregular or absent menstrual periods

When to See a Doctor About Cortisol Levels

“I recommend anyone chat with their provider if they are experiencing ongoing symptoms of a stress response (for example), increased heart rate, rapid shallow breaths or sweating that get in the way of day-to-day life. This could look like difficulty sleeping, trouble focusing at work or decreased appetite,” says Mintz.

Tell your doctor about symptoms you’re experiencing, and they can recommend the best course of action.

“Depending on the situation, your doctor will need to evaluate the cortisol level and determine if it is within the normal range,” Chan says.

How to Lower Cortisol Levels

Ghalib says in some circumstances you can support your body in helping it find a healthy equilibrium. “If the high cortisol is triggered by physiological stressors, then yes, there are many ways to help.” These include:

— Eating healthy

— Keeping a good wake and sleep cycle

— Exercising

— Seeking social connections

— Relaxation techniques

— Treating the underlying mood disorder if one exists

— Changing medications if possible

— Consider anti-stress supplements

Eating healthy

Meeting your body’s nutritional needs without excess unhealthy options, such as processed meats, refined sugars and alcohol, can help keep inflammation throughout the body lower and help reduce stress. The Mediterranean diet is a favorite among dietitians because its balance of nutrients and healthy fats has been shown to help lower inflammation in the body.

Keeping a good wake and sleep cycle

Inconsistent sleep cycles and not getting enough good quality sleep have been linked to inflammation in the body and increased stress. These factors can lead to an increase in cortisol in the body, but practicing good sleep hygiene — meaning waking and going to bed at the same times every day, making your room cool, dark and quiet and prioritizing sleep — can help reduce stress, inflammation and your cortisol levels.

Exercising

Walking, yoga and other forms of movement can help bring down your stress levels while strengthening your body and immune system. Studies have also shown that exercise can have a dampening effect on the process that stimulates cortisol release.

Seeking social connections

In times of stress, it’s important to lean on loved ones for support. Studies have shown that social support can help reduce inflammation and reduce cortisol levels while under stress.

Relaxation techniques

“When we are feeling anxious, it can activate our body’s stress response,” says Mintz. “Part of this activation includes rapid shallow breaths, increased heart rate and sweating. Using relaxation training techniques can activate our parasympathetic nervous system, our body’s rest response. When this happens, hormones can level out, and our breathing and heart rate both slow down.”

She says she often teaches diaphragmatic, or deep breathing, to her patients.

“One quick clue that it’s working is that I will notice them yawn while practicing the breathing, or immediately after they stop,” she says.

Treating the underlying mood disorder if one exists

Mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, can disrupt the body’s delicate hormonal balance and cortisol levels, so getting appropriate treatment for these conditions can help your body get back in balance.

“If someone had high cortisol due to psychological stress, rather than a medical condition, therapy can be a great help in addressing factors that cause stress,” says Mintz.

Changing medications if possible

Corticosteroid medications, which are often used to treat a variety of conditions, including asthma, arthritis and autoimmune conditions, can disrupt your cortisol levels. If you take steroids like prednisone, hydrocortisone or dexamethasone in tablet or cream form, these medications can increase your body’s cortisol levels.

“But if you take these medications for a prolonged period of time, it can actually diminish the body’s cortisol synthesis,” Chan says.

Consider anti-stress supplements

Anti-stress supplements, such as ashwagandha, can support emotional balance and reduce symptoms of mild anxiety. Omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium are other supplements cited for their potential to mitigate stress.

Limits to Lowering Cortisol Levels on Your Own

In general, trying to keep your stress levels low can help your body stay in balance in all things, and that can improve your health overall.

If, on the other hand, your high cortisol level is due to a tumor, then there’s very little that you can do on your own to lower the levels, Ghalib says. “Your doctor needs to work with you to find the source and treat it either surgically or medically.”

Removing the tumor may be an option, or taking medications to shrink the tumor or counteract any compounds it may be releasing might help bring your cortisol down to a more normal level.

In all cases, if you’re having symptoms that could be related to high levels of cortisol, it’s best to talk with your doctor, Ghalib says. After taking a medical history and conducting a thorough examination, your doctor may conduct a screening test for Cushing’s syndrome. The options include:

— Measuring the level of cortisol in your urine over a 24-hour period

— Checking salivary cortisol at midnight

— Taking a medicine called dexamethasone that suppresses cortisol, and checking how levels of the hormone change via a blood test

Low Cortisol Levels

At the opposite end of the spectrum, your cortisol levels can also dip too low.

“If cortisol levels are too low, patients can develop adrenal insufficiency,” Chan says. Common symptoms include:

— Fatigue

— Profound muscle weakness

— Low blood pressure

— Very low blood sugar

The symptoms of low cortisol levels can overlap with those of levels that are too high, so it’s important to see your doctor for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Update 07/30/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.