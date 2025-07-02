What to Know About Birth Control Options, Costs and Access

If you’re sexually active and don’t want to get pregnant right now, birth control is one of the most effective…

If you’re sexually active and don’t want to get pregnant right now, birth control is one of the most effective tools available. Understanding what your options are, and how to get access to contraception, can help you lead the life you want with less risk of unintended pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections.

There are a lot of options on the table for preventing pregnancy these days. Finding the right one means taking some time to learn about your options, says Lizette Caldera, health promotion and outreach manager for women’s health with AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles. She urges you to talk with a primary care provider to learn how the methods work and their efficacy to make an informed decision about which option is best for you.

Here are some of the most common options, how they work and how best to access them.

Common Forms of Reversible Birth Control

Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic in New York, says that “birth control is not one-size-fits-all. There are many contraceptive options and their effectiveness rate depends on use and if it’s used correctly.”

Commonly available contraceptives can be sorted into several types:

— Long-acting reversible contraceptives

— Hormonal contraceptives

— Barrier methods

— Sterilization

— Behavioral methods

Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives

Intrauterine devices and implanted devices fall under long-acting reversible contraceptives. Both IUDs and implants provide long-term protection from pregnancy — up to 10 years depending on the device. These methods are also reversible, but a health care provider must implant and remove them.

Intrauterine devices

An IUD is a small, T-shaped device that’s placed inside the uterus. It’s 99% effective and can last between 3 and 10 years, depending on the type.

Some IUDs release hormones to prevent pregnancy by either thickening the cervical mucus to stop sperm from reaching an egg or by preventing egg cells from leaving the ovaries, which occurs monthly during ovulation, Caldera explains.

However, not all IUDs contain hormones. Some use copper to create an environment in the uterus that’s toxic to sperm, impairing its mobility and ability to fertilize an egg. Copper can also interfere with a fertilized egg’s ability to implant on the uterine lining.

IUDs are the most effective birth control, says Dr. G. Thomas Ruiz, a board certified OB-GYN and lead OB-GYN at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. “The reason it’s the most effective is you can’t forget to take it. There’s no user error once the IUD is in position, no matter which one you have,” he explains.

IUDs are sometimes covered by insurance, but can cost up to $1,800 out of pocket. Given that they can last up to 10 years in some cases, this may be highly cost-effective despite the upfront cost.

Implanted devices

Implantable contraceptive devices can be inserted into the skin of the upper arm where they release hormones to prevent pregnancy.

Nexplanon is the most widely available implant. This single, small, thin, flexible rod contains etonogestrel, a progestin hormone that causes a thickening of cervical mucus and can prevent ovulation, both of which prevent pregnancy.

Jadelle, also called Norplan II, uses two implanted rods that contain levonorgestrel, another progestin hormone. A similar product called Sino-implant (II) also contains levonorgestrel.

These implants are about 99% effective at preventing pregnancy and last up to three years. They must be implanted and removed by a clinician. Some health insurance plans cover them, but they can cost up to $2,300 out of pocket.

Hormonal Contraceptives

While some IUDs contain hormones, generally speaking, hormonal contraceptives typically refer to:

— Birth control pills

— Patches

— Shots

— Vaginal ring

Birth control pills

When the Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral contraceptive in 1960, these birth control pills, often called simply “the pill,” were nothing short of revolutionary for women and their ability to control their reproductive lives. Within two years, more than 1.2 million American women were using the pill.

Since then, these tiny pills, dispensed in packets of 28, are easy to use; simply take the right pill at the right time each day, and the hormones contained in them — a mix of estrogen and progesterone for some and progesterone only for others — will prevent pregnancy.

Birth control pills remain one of the most commonly used forms of contraception, and when used perfectly, are 99% effective. But in reality, they have an average effectiveness rate of about 93%. That’s because this option relies on the user to faithfully take a pill at the same time every day to be most effective.

Many health insurance plans cover birth control pills, but they can cost up to $50 per month without insurance.

Patches

Using a similar approach to birth control pills but requiring only a weekly action from the user, transdermal hormonal patches also use hormones to prevent pregnancy.

With this method, you’ll apply a patch to the upper outer arm, lower abdomen, buttock or upper body once a week for three weeks. During the fourth week, you don’t wear a patch and that’s when you’ll usually get your period. After the fourth week ends, you start a new cycle of patches. This method is 93% effective.

Health insurance may cover the birth control patch, but if you’re paying out of pocket, costs can average $150 per month.

Birth control shots

Depo-Provera is an injected medication that contains medroxyprogesterone acetate, a progestin that prevents ovulation, thickens cervical mucus and thins the uterine lining to help prevent pregnancy. This method is 96% effective but has to be administered every three months.

Health insurance may cover this shot, but uninsured or underinsured patient may need to pay up to pay $150 per shot.

Vaginal ring

There are two main types of vaginal birth control rings on the market. NuvaRing, or EluRyng, is the older one, which uses hormones to prevent pregnancy. The user inserts a fresh ring into the vagina each month and left for three weeks then removed for one week during which menstruation usually occurs. A new ring is inserted at the commencement of the next menstrual cycle.

A newer product called Annovera also contains hormones to prevent ovulation. You insert Annovera into the vagina and leave it in for 21 days, then take it out for seven days, during which time you’ll typically get your period. You can then reinsert the ring at the commencement of your next cycle. A single ring, which can be washed and stored at room temperature when not in use, can be used for 13 menstrual cycles, providing a full year of contraception.

Vaginal rings are about 93% effective in preventing pregnancy. Some health insurance plans cover this option, but you might have to pay up to $200 for a ring.

How hormonal birth control works

All hormonal birth control methods cause a number of changes to the body, including:

— Thickening the lining of the uterus, which prevents the implantation of a fertilized egg

— Stopping or reducing ovulation, which is the release of an egg from an ovary

— Encouraging thickening of cervical mucus to prevent sperm from entering the uterus

“These hormonal methods of birth control must be used consistently and repeatedly, and require a prescription from a health care provider,” Caldera explains.

Barrier Methods

If you’re not too keen on using hormones or having a semi-permanent device implanted in the body, a less-permanent barrier method may be a better option for preventing pregnancy. These include:

— Condoms

— Diaphragm

— Cervical cap

— Vaginal gel

Condoms

Condoms are thin sheaths of rubber that slide over the penis prior to penetrative sex. Traditional condoms catch the male ejaculate, preventing sperm from getting into the vagina and cervix.

Condoms are 98% effective at preventing pregnancy if used perfectly every time you have sex, Shah says. However, “people don’t always use them correctly, so with ‘typical use,’ they’re really about 85% effective. That means about 15 out of 100 people who use condoms as their only form of birth control will get pregnant each year.”

This happens for a number of reasons, including user error and the mechanics of how the penis works. “After ejaculation, when the penis becomes flaccid, some fluid can spill out of the condom. This is why we always recommend spermicide,” in addition to condoms, Ruiz explains. Spermicide kills sperm cells on contact and can help catch any leaked sperm before they have a chance to fertilize an egg.

Female condoms — thin sheaths of rubber inserted into the vagina — can be used by women. The internal condom goes inside the vagina and prevents sperm from accessing the cervix, and is about 79% effective.

Male and female condoms are the only method of birth control that can also help prevent sexually transmitted infections, such as HIV. This makes them essential, even if you’re using another form of birth control.

Condoms are widely accessible and typically cost less than $2 each. Many clinics and doctor’s offices have free samples available.

Diaphragm

A diaphragm is a shallow, flexible cup that’s inserted into the vagina where it covers the cervix to block sperm from meeting and fertilizing an egg. It’s different from a female condom in that they’re shallow, domed and sit like a cap on the cervix while female condoms are more pouch-like and cover the inside of the vagina.

Diaphragms are typically used with spermicide, and they’re about 94% effective when used perfectly, but more like 83% effective with typical use. They need to be used every single time you have intercourse.

Your insurance might cover a diaphragm, but they can cost up to $75 out of pocket.

Cervical cap

Cervical caps are similar to diaphragms, in that it’s a bowl-shaped piece of soft silicone that’s inserted deep into the vagina to cover the cervix. This prescription medical device must be fitted by a clinician for your cervix.

The cervical cap is about 86% effective when used properly by women who haven’t given birth before, but that percentage declines to 71% for women who have given birth vaginally. This device must be used every time to be effective.

Some insurers cover cervical caps, but they can retail for $90 each.

Vaginal gel

In 2020, the FDA approved a nonhormonal birth control gel called Phexxi. It’s used like a spermicide and is inserted into the vagina up to an hour before sex.

“The gel works by maintaining an acidic pH level in the vagina and creating an inhospitable environment for sperm,” Caldera says. It’s 86% effective when used correctly.

Sterilization

Sterilization is a permanent form of birth control that’s over 99% effective. For men, this means a vasectomy, in which the vas deferens — the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles — are cut or blocked.

In women, sterilization refers to either tubal ligation — a procedure in which the fallopian tubes are cut or blocked, preventing eggs from traveling from the ovaries to the uterus during ovulation — or full salpingectomy — a procedure in which the fallopian tubes are removed.

While tubal ligation has long been used for female sterilization, Ruiz says salpingectomy can provide other benefits to women who are certain they don’t want to get pregnant. For example, salpingectomy has been associated with reducing incidence of breast cancer by about 50% and ovarian and fallopian tube cancer by 80% for some women.

As the category name suggests, sterilization procedures are intended to be permanent. While it’s possible to reverse a vasectomy or a tubal ligation in some cases, these can be complicated and fertility is not guaranteed. Salpingectomy is not reversible.

Your health insurance plan may cover a surgical sterilization procedure, but tubal ligation and salpingectomy can run upwards of $6,000 in some cases and vasectomy can cost about $1,000.

Behavioral Methods

Changing when, how or whether you have sex can also help prevent pregnancy. Behavioral natural birth control methods include:

— Fertility awareness

— Withdrawal

— Abstinence

Fertility awareness method

Also called natural family planning or the rhythm method, FAM means tracking your menstrual cycle so you know when you’re ovulating. If you’re not ovulating, an egg will not be available to be fertilized during sex. FAMs are 77% to 98% effective when done correctly.

In the digital age, fertility awareness has gotten an app-based upgrade and has become more effective because of the precision that more rigorous tracking and provide. Called Natural Cycles, this FDA-cleared nonhormonal and noninvasive way of managing fertility can help you determine when you’re most likely to become pregnant so you can avoid having sex at those times.

Such apps can also help when you do want to become pregnant, as it tracks your menstrual cycle and can let you know when you’re ovulating and likely to conceive.

A subscription to Natural Cycles runs between $99 and $170 per year depending on the plan tier. Other tracking apps may be free or have different price points. These fees may be reimbursable under your employer’s Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account program.

Withdrawal

Also called the pull-out method, this approach means removing the penis from the vagina before ejaculation to prevent sperm from reaching an egg. It’s considered 78% effective when done correctly. It has to be repeated every time to prevent pregnancy.

But it’s important to note that pre-ejaculate contains live sperm, and if removal of the penis doesn’t happen quickly enough, pregnancy can still occur, Ruiz says.

This option is free.

Abstinence

Abstinence, or the act of not having intercourse, is the only 100% effective way of preventing pregnancy. It also has not monetary cost attached.

Emergency Contraception

In some instances, such as when a birth control method fails, emergency contraception may be an option for preventing pregnancy. These methods are offered as pills, sometimes called the “morning-after pill” and they help prevent pregnancy before it begins, Caldera says.

Sperm can live inside the vagina for up to six days after sex. If you ovulate during that time period, it’s possible for the sperm that’s hanging around to fertilize the newly released egg. Emergency contraceptives derail that possibility by using either hormonal or nonhormonal means.

Hormone-based emergency contraceptive pills contain a hormonal medication called levonorgestrel, which prevents the release of an egg during ovulation. Brands include:

— Plan B One-Step

— Preventeza

— My Way

— Take Action

— Option 2

— AfterPill

— My Choice

— EContra

— Aftera

These medications are available over the counter at many pharmacies and drug stores and generally cost about $50. They work best when taken within 72 hours (three days) of unprotected sex, but the sooner you take them, the better they work. Some of these options may not be effective in people who weigh more than 165 pounds.

Another type of emergency contraceptive called Ella, is a nonhormonal emergency contraceptive pill that works by preventing ovulation. It’s a prescription-only drug that must be taken within five days of intercourse to work. It may not work well if you weigh more than 195 pounds.

Both hormonal and nonhormonal IUDs can also be used as an emergency contraceptive if they’re inserted within 120 hours (five days) of unprotected sex.

The sooner after sex these means can be used, the more effective they are. It’s important to note that if you’re already pregnant, emergency contraception won’t work.

Abortion

Also called termination of pregnancy, “abortion is not a dirty word,” Ruiz notes. And while it’s impractical as a first-line birth control option, the fact is abortion, whether medical or surgical, prevents a pregnancy from progressing to completion.

Medical abortion uses prescription drugs to end a pregnancy prior to 12 weeks’ gestation. Typically, this approach includes the use of two medications — mifepristone — which blocks progesterone, a hormone needed to support pregnancy — and misoprostol — which causes cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus. The Guttmacher Institute reports that 63% of all abortions in the U.S. in 2023 were medication abortions.

Medication abortion typically costs up to about $800, depending on where you live.

You can also opt for a surgical abortion procedure, in which the cervix is dilated and the lining of the uterus is extracted using a suction or scraping device. Sometimes called a D&C, short for dilation and curettage, this outpatient procedure is more fail-safe than medical abortion and can be used a little later in the pregnancy than medication abortion.

A surgical abortion can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars depending on where you live, whether you have insurance, how far along the pregnancy is, whether any complications arise and whether anesthesia is required.

Other Uses for Contraception Besides Birth Control

While birth control methods are generally used to prevent pregnancy, some of them have additional uses that may improve health or well-being for certain users.

For example, some hormonal birth control methods can help regulate heavy or painful menstrual periods or prevent ovarian cysts. Some methods can help relieve symptoms of conditions like endometriosis, and some might even reduce the risk of developing certain kinds of cancer later in life, such as uterine, breast or ovarian cancer.

Birth control is also not just for cisgender, heterosexual couples. Members of the LGBTQ+ community may also experience benefits from using birth control even if they aren’t at risk of becoming pregnant. For example, some hormonal birth control methods can stop periods altogether, which could reduce gender dysmorphia for some transgender men.

“Furthermore, latex condoms can also help protect users against sexually transmitted infections,” Caldera says, adding that no other birth control method offers this potential benefit. Preventing STIs is important no matter who your sexual partner is or the genders involved in the partnership.

How to Access Birth Control

If you’re looking to prevent pregnancy, there are a range of places you can go to get the help and information you need to make the right choice for you. “Local community clinics can be a great resource to learn more about contraception,” Caldera says.

Shah recommends visiting your nearest Planned Parenthood health center to speak with a provider. Planned Parenthood offers online resources that provide lots of information about the various types of birth control and a birth control quiz that can help you get started narrowing down your options.

Planned Parenthood clinics offer a variety of reproductive health care services in addition to access to birth control, such as getting tested for an STI, finding an abortion provider or accessing routine health screenings such as a Pap smear.

However, access to reliable birth control has become more difficult in some parts of the country. And that trend may continue because of recent legal action at the federal level.

State and Federal Actions

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi-based legal case, effectively overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had enshrined abortion rights for American women at the federal level. The 2022 decision transferred authority over abortion to each individual state, and now, some states have strict laws regarding abortion that make it nearly impossible for most women to obtain.

Further, in June 2025, the Supreme Court upheld South Carolina’s ban on Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood. That court decision “will restrict South Carolina residents from having access to the full range of birth control options from a qualified and trusted provider,” says Julia Straser, assistant research professor and the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. “It also paves the way for other states to introduce similar restrictions, so we may see increasing restrictions.”

In addition to the South Carolina court ruling, other anticipated cuts to Medicaid in other states could have substantial impacts on access to contraception. These cuts could make it harder for people to enroll in Medicaid and more difficult to find a clinician who accepts Medicaid, Straser explains.

“If other states allow their Medicaid programs to exclude provider organizations based on ideology, that will make access to birth control harder for millions of people who rely on Medicaid for their health coverage,” she explains.

Other expected changes in funding options may also have an impact that could disproportionately impact low-income individuals and communities of color.

While restrictions on access to contraceptives have not been as direct as with access to abortion, “we may see growing state-level restrictions, despite overwhelming public support of family planning,” Straser says.

Given the complexity and the potential liability involved with providing such care in states that now outlaw or restrict access to reproductive health care, some providers of such care are leaving. “In red states, obstetricians are leaving in droves, which can make getting prenatal care problematic” for many pregnant people, Ruiz explains. Low-income communities and communities of color are especially vulnerable to lack of access to care.

In short, “Birth control isn’t ‘nice to have,’ it’s necessary,” Shah says. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national data shows that nearly 9 in 10 women of reproductive age have used contraception at some point in their lives, and a 2020 study found that 65% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 were using contraceptives at the time of the study.

“Everyone deserves access to the full range of birth control methods — no matter who they are, where they live or what their economic status is. Right now, people are genuinely concerned about their sexual and reproductive health and their agency over their own bodies — and rightfully so,” Shah says.

Straser underscores that “access to the full range of contraception is essential for self-determination and is critical to health and well-being. We know from rigorous research that an individual’s use of their preferred method helps them achieve their preferred family size and birth spacing, which leads to improved health outcomes, better quality of life and higher economic and educational achievement.”

However, the substantial barriers to obtaining contraception that exist for many individuals, especially for low-income people and young people, means that access isn’t assured. “What is needed now are policies that can expand access, not restrict it,” Straser says.

Which Method of Birth Control Is Best?

Determining which method of birth control is right for you depends on a number of factors including your lifestyle and preferences. “It’s a personal decision that may look different for different people,” notes Straser. assistant research professor and the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

But the one you can and will use consistently and as directed is probably best.

Things you should consider when choosing a birth control method include:

— Motivation. Why are you using this in the first place? If preventing STIs is a key factor, condoms are a good choice.

— Effectiveness. If you absolutely can’t become pregnant right now, opt for a method that has a higher effectiveness rate.

— Side effects. Some hormonal contraceptives cause unpleasant side effects in some users, so you might prefer a nonhormonal option.

— Preexisting health conditions. If you have a history of blood clots, migraines, high blood pressure or are a smoker or over a certain age, some hormonal birth control options may not be a good fit.

— Length of use. If you may want to get pregnant in the near future, short-term method such as the pill or condoms might be the better option than longer-term options such as an IUD or implant.

— Privacy. Some people may not want their partner to know whether or what type of birth control their using.

— Lifestyle. If your schedule is extremely busy, remembering to take a pill every day could be difficult, so another option might work better.

— Preference. You just might be more comfortable with one type of birth control over another, and that’s OK too.

In addition to talking with a clinician who’s knowledgeable about contraception, such as a doctor, nurse practitioner or midwife, you can also find more information from the following online resources:

— Bedsider.org, an online birth control support network for women 18-29 operated by Power to Decide, a nonprofit advocating for reproductive health care rights

— FDA, which approves, clears and grants marketing authorization for individual contraceptive products

— CDC website

— Your local pharmacist. “In some states, people can obtain a prescription directly from a pharmacist without needing to see a doctor first,” Straser notes.

