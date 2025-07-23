How to Get Cheap Sports Tickets and Concert Tickets

Although inflation and tariff policy changes have been increasing costs among a wide variety of goods and services, admission to…

Although inflation and tariff policy changes have been increasing costs among a wide variety of goods and services, admission to popular live events has become more affordable.

Pollstar reports that the average ticket price for the top 100 concert tours worldwide in the first half of 2025 was $98.40 — a big decline from the previous year’s record-breaking $127.38.

Prices may rise, however, when the secondary market is involved. The person who bought the original tickets can set a higher price for willing buyers, and the company that facilitates the sale can add fees.

Certain athletic event tickets can also be particularly expensive. Ticketmaster reports that the average ticket price for a Los Angeles Lakers game in the 2025-2026 season ranges from $170 to $270.

Depending on what you want to do, a family of four could easily spend well over $1,000 for a day’s — or night’s — entertainment. Fortunately, there are ways to mitigate these high costs.

Follow these tips to attend the event you want without overpaying for tickets.

Go Out on a School Night

Demand for shows and sporting events on weekends tends to be higher than they are on Sundays or midweek. So, if you can be flexible with the day or night you go, consider a weekday ticket.

“If all else is equal, going to an event on a Tuesday night or a Wednesday night is likely to save you money as demand for live events peaks around the weekends,” says Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, which sells tickets both on the primary and secondary markets.

For example, maybe you want to see Les Misérables at the San Francisco Orpheum. The least expensive tickets are $84.24 for the Saturday 7:30 evening performance, but on a Tuesday, seats at the same time and in the same section are $72.54.

Look for Empty Arena Seats

Prices for tickets to sporting events tend to decrease as the game gets closer, with notable exceptions for playoff games or teams that hit a hot streak.

For most regular-season games, you’ll get the best price within a day or two of the game or match. The reason: Some ticket sellers buy up too many tickets and then get stuck with the excess when there aren’t enough buyers. By slashing prices as game day nears, they can recoup at least some of their investment.

Although you can often buy tickets from individuals who can’t go or overpurchased, be careful. Some are scammers who sell counterfeit tickets. Unless you know and trust the person, official sources are best.

Take Advantage of Presales

Presale events can be a terrific opportunity for event-goers with a special code to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Here are a few ways to get access to presale events:

— Follow the band or team you want to see on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, for presale deals.

— Check companies like Ticketmaster that offer promo codes.

— Join a team’s or recording artist’s fan club.

— Sign up for a venue’s loyalty program.

— Review your credit card’s benefits to see if it offers presale access for events as a perk.

Use an App to Get Price Alerts

One of the advantages of using a ticket marketplace’s mobile app is that it will allow you to set a price-drop alert. That way, you won’t have to monitor the site for the event you want to attend, hoping prices will come down, and then jump in to pay when they do. That information will automatically come to you on your mobile device.

For example, with Event Spy you will get instant notifications when resale ticket prices drop below your target. The company will notify you via email or WhatsApp alerts when your order can be fulfilled. It’s also free for three events per month.

Get the Gang Together

If you’re buying tickets for a party of eight or more attendees, you may be able to get a group discount. Visit the company’s website and locate the section for group tickets, or contact the sales office at the theater or stadium directly.

Not only might you get a better deal, but other goodies may be included. For example, if you can gather at least 15 people for a New York Mets game, the ticket price will be lower, a team representative will greet you at the ballpark and you’ll get a group scoreboard welcome during the game.

Hit Up the Box Office

Many theaters and other venues sell tickets directly to the public, meaning you can purchase them without having to go through the secondary market or pay a markup.

Another benefit of buying tickets in person is that you may not have to pay the convenience fee that many venues charge for online purchases.

“A lot of venues allow you to just walk up and buy a ticket in person at the box office once tickets go on sale, even up until the night of the event if it’s not sold out,” says Audrey Fix Schaefer, board member and head of communications for the National Independent Venue Association.

For example, tickets for hit Broadway shows like “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” start at $87.36. However, the production is offering $40 rush tickets if you buy them in person at the Marquis Theatre box office the day of the performance.

Only a certain number will be available in person, and you’ll have to get to the box office early, but if you’re lucky, you can get great seats for a fraction of the normal cost.

Live Events Are Worth the Effort and Money

Depending on what you want to do, attending a live event can be more than worth the effort it takes to get the best price.

Research from the University of South Australia has found that attending in-person events frequently creates measurable improvements in positive emotions and engagement.

So, if you’re seeking a reason to snap up tickets to an event, determine the amount you’re willing to spend based on your budget, then safely splurge.

Update 07/24/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.