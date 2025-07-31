How to Choose the Right Senior Living Facility: A Checklist

Moving aging parents or other loved ones into a senior living facility is a major event in anyone’s life. Sifting…

Moving aging parents or other loved ones into a senior living facility is a major event in anyone’s life. Sifting through all the options and even knowing where to begin can be overwhelming. Here, we’ll unpack everything you need to know to search for — and find — the senior care facilities for your loved one’s needs.

Finding the Best Senior Care Facility for You Takes Time: Start Early

The best way to ensure a smooth transition, experts say, is to start the process early, before a health crisis forces action. Starting early ensures a more deliberate, thoughtful approach, allowing time to make well-informed decisions and avoid the emotional pressure of a rushed, last-minute choice. From financial planning to getting to the top of a waitlist at the right facility, starting the process early puts you in the best possible position for the future.

It also helps to have a plan. Here are 13 steps you can take now to find the right place for a loved one, if and when the time comes.

Our 13-Step Checklist to Finding the Best Senior Living Options

There are many things to consider when choosing a senior living facility. This complex process, influenced by various factors and emotions, can feel overwhelming when balancing personal preferences and financial limitations to find the right match.

This 13-step senior living checklist can help you break down the process into manageable pieces and ensure you’re not leaving anything to chance:

1. Consider all of your different senior care options

2. Ask about your loved one’s preferences

3. Talk about care needs

4. Determine your loved one’s finances

5. Dig deeper into costs

6. Research facilities that match your preferences, needs and budget

7. Tour your favorite communities

8. Find out about staffing ratios and tenure

9. Ask about health and safety protocols

10. Learn about activities

11. Understand specialized therapies

12. Try the food

13. Talk transportation

1. Consider all of your different senior care options

According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), there are four types of long-term care residences:

— Assisted living facilities

— Board and care homes

— Continuing care retirement communities (CCRC)

— Nursing homes

The main difference among these choices is in the level of care provided. Assisted living facilities provide some help with activities of daily living (ADL), such as cleaning, meals, medication management and transportation. This level of care works for adults who are still able to take good care of themselves but need occasional help with some daily activities.

Nursing homes, also known as skilled nursing facilities, are licensed to offer a higher level of daily care, including:

— Aid getting dressed

— Getting in and out of bed

— Frequent or daily medical management for chronic conditions

— Meal preparation and assistance

— Memory care for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s diseaseor other forms of dementia

— Nursing care

— Rehabilitation services, such as physical, occupational and speech therapy

Board and care homes, also known as group homes, are small assisted living facilities of 20 or fewer residents living in private or shared rooms. CCRCs comprise multiple levels of service, including independent living, assisted living and a skilled nursing facility all on one campus. Residents can move into higher care as their needs change.

2. Ask about your loved one’s preferences

Everyone wants to feel like their living situation is within their control, so it’s important to involve your loved one in the decision-making process. Here are some topics to cover when having an initial conversation about senior living:

— Amenities. Are there certain amenities, such as dog walking and otherpet services or in-room dining on days they don’t want to join the communal meal at the dining facilities, that they feel would make them more comfortable?

— Community size. Would they feel more comfortable in a smaller community where, as the saying goes, everybody knows your name, or would they prefer a larger community?

— Cultural or religious requirements.Are there any cultural or religious aspects to their life that they would want in their new community?

— Dietary preferences.Are there any dietary needs or preferencesthat your loved one feels strongly about?

— Location.Are they interested in staying close to family, friends and their current doctors?

— Social preferences.Are they looking for a more socially engaging community to combat lonelinessor do they prefer a quieter environment?

Carefully considering these factors when looking for the right facility can help make the move more welcoming and less stressful for your senior.

3. Talk about care needs

You’ll want to take a careful look at your current and future needs. Speak to your doctors to get an expert opinion. Virtually all communities also examine the prospective residents before admission to ensure their needs can be met safely.

Services and next-level care

While the typical assisted living facility offers dining services, housekeeping and exercise and wellness programs, some also provide tailored services based on specific health needs.

“These may include, but are not limited to, Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, such as memory care units, intellectual and developmental disabilities and particular medical conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease or other needs,” explains LaShuan Bethea, executive director of the National Center for Assisted Living in Washington, D.C.

Health care needs

Consider your or your loved one’s health care needs, both now and in the future:

— Are there memory issues, but it hasn’t progressed to an official dementia diagnosis?

— Is assistance needed with grooming, going to the bathroom or getting dressed?

— Are there any chronic conditions to consider?

Ask the following to understand what health care support can be found in the community:

— How are medications dispensed and managed for adults who need assistance?

— Can my or my loved one’s condition be appropriately managed at this facility?

— How is this condition expected to evolve, and can this facility manage those anticipated changes?

— What palliative, end-of-life or hospice care options are available?

— Is there any nursing care available, who provides it and when is it available?

Confirm with whom you will be communicating, suggests Tina R. Sadarangani, a board-certified primary care nurse practitioner and assistant professor at NYU who specializes in the care of older adults. Also ask specifically which ADLs are included and which will cost extra, she notes, as not all communities offer the same ADLs as part of their standard contract.

4. Determine your loved one’s finances

Fees can vary widely depending on a range of factors, including the location of the community and the services provided. According to Genworth and CareScout’s 2024 Cost of Care survey, the average monthly cost of an assisted living community is $5,900 and a semi-private room in a nursing home facility is $9,277.

Long-term care insurance may help cover some costs, but there may be limitations.

“Check your schedule of benefits,” advises Nancy Avitabile, owner of Urban Eldercare, a geriatric care management practice in New York City. “Be very clear on what is and is not covered.”

Medicare does not cover long-term care, such as assisted living or nursing home facilities. Medicaid covers over 60% of nursing home residents, according to a KFF report. However, Medicaid does not generally cover assisted living room and board costs, though state-specific programs may assist with other care services.

5. Dig deeper into costs

Senior living costsoften include more than just the base rent or care fees. There may be additional expenses for services like medical care, activities, transportation, meals and medication management. There may even be a one-time buy-in fee that secures your loved one’s place in the community.

Without understanding the full scope of costs before making a commitment to a facility, families may face some unpleasant surprises when the bill comes due.

Make sure you fully understand what you’re getting for your money and any hidden costs that might crop up later. And find out how the facility charges — monthly rent? A la carte? A tiered payment system?

Ask for a copy of the contract in advance and review it with an attorney to be sure you fully understand all your rights and obligations.

Some questions to ask:

— What services are included in the monthly rental fee?

— Are utilities included?

— Are deposits refundable and under what circumstances?

— How much do services cost, how many are included and how are they billed?

— What happens if the resident is hospitalized?

6. Research facilities that match your preferences, needs and budget

Depending on the geographic area, there can be dozens of options.

AARP recommends using the following sources of information to find senior living facilities in your region:

— Area Agency on Aging. These agencies are designated by the state to address the needs and concerns of older people. They can tell you if your state has a searchable database of assisted living facilities. To find your nearest aging agency, use the federal government’s Eldercare Locatoror call 1-800-677-1116.

— LeadingAge.An association of aging-related organizations, LeadingAge has an onlineAging Services Directory to search for facilities in your area.

— Argentum. A trade association for senior living communities, Argentum has an online directory that lets you search by ZIP code.

— Word of mouth. Relatives, friends, neighbors and your loved one’s doctors can be good sources of information. U.S. News also offers details of services and patient and family reviews to help you find the best assisted living choice for your loved one.

Make a list of pros and cons, keeping in mind your senior’s preferences, and confirm a facility has the right blend of services, amenities and level of care that they need.

7. Tour your favorite communities

The only real way to get a sense of what life is like in a senior living facility is to visit. Find out when you can tour, and plan to see everything that’s on offer.

While there, observe the following environmental factors:

— Is the facility bright, clean and odor-free?

— Are there obvious safety features, such as call buttons and handrails?

— Do residents seem happy and engaged?

— How do staff and residents interact?

— How are the grounds and buildings maintained?

— How does the place make you feel?

In addition to taking a formal tour and asking a representative of the community all the questions you have, plan to drop by the community when they aren’t expecting you.

“I always recommend going unannounced,” says geriatrician Dr. Susann Varano, medical director of Clinical Research Consulting LLC in New Haven, Connecticut. “You want to see it in real time. You don’t want them prettying up the place for you and having everyone on their best behavior because they know a tour is coming in. Show up at nighttime and on weekends. Show up during meals. See if it’s organized or chaotic.”

8. Find out about staffing ratios and tenure

Many communities struggle to hire enough staff to provide quality care, so ask about the ratio of staff members to residents. You can also ask about the average tenure; long tenure can be a sign that your loved one will receive more consistent care.

Stacey Eisenberg, a senior care expert and owner of A Place At Home — North Austin in Round Rock, Texas, recommends also assessing whether the staff and administration seem to actually care “or are they more focused on filling beds?”

“Pay attention to the feeling you get upon entering a facility,” Sadarangani adds. “It will tell you whether it is a safe and appropriate choice.”

9. Ask about health and safety protocols

A senior care facility should prioritize the safety of its residents and be able to demonstrate how they do this. Observe whether the layout of the facility is designed with seniors’ needs in mind, with wide hallways, nonslip flooring and safety equipment, such as handrails and ramps for fall prevention. Residents should have access to emergency call buttons in their rooms and common areas to request assistance quickly when needed.

Major safety concerns for seniors include:

— Emergency protocols. Ask about the facility’s plans during emergencies, such as fires, floods, tornadoes and hurricanes. Effective preparedness includes comprehensive evacuation plans, regular staff training, accessible safety equipment and clear communication protocols to inform family and caregivers.

— Medical emergency response, including staff certified in CPR and first aid as well as a protocol for contacting emergency services

— Falls. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are a leading cause of injuries — both fatal and nonfatal — among people ages 65 and older. To minimize the risk of falls, many senior living communities have safety features such as hand rails, emergency call buttons and beds with controls to adjust the height, which makes it easier and safer to get in and out of bed.

— Infections. A concern in any communal living situation is the potential for outbreaks of infectious conditions, such as the flu or respiratory syncytial virus. Each facility should be able to answer questions about vaccination rates, hygiene protocols, testing for infectious diseases and outbreak mitigation steps. You should also check whether regular hand-washing and cleaning policies are followed.

— Wandering. Residents with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia may have issues with wandering out of the facility or into unsafe spaces. Senior living communities can reduce or prevent this potentially deadly problem by installing monitoring equipment at entrances and exits, providing alarm bracelets that are activated at detectors and checking on residents frequently.

Other questions to ask:

— What types of events or circumstances will the family be notified about, and how will those notifications be made?

— What happens if a prolonged hospital stay is necessary? How are fees assessed, and will their living space be held for a period of time in case they can return?

— If your loved one needs a higher level of care, how much notice do you need to give? How much notice will you be given if fees or care charges are subsequently increased?

— What is the facility’s frequency tolerance of calling 911 or going to the emergency room? How much can be handled in-house?

10. Learn about activities

Facilities differentiate themselves through amenities and activities. Whether you want a pool, an on-site barber shop or loads of activities that go well beyond bingo, ask what’s available and whether residents are happy with what’s on offer.

“Good activity people really set the tone of a facility,” says Jennifer Cook-Buman, a housing and care advisor with 1st CHOICE Advisory Services in Portland, Oregon. “Ask how well attended activities are, which outings are offered and how they’re managed.”

Some activities that may be offered include:

— Art and crafting clubs

— Book clubs

— Cooking classes

— Exercise or wellness classes

— Faith-based groups

— Gardening clubs

Some communities may even plan excursions for their residents. If this is important to your family member, make sure you get a comprehensive list of offerings as well as any costs that may be associated with them. If possible, when touring the facility, ask to sit in on any clubs or classes that may be of interest.

11. Understand specialized therapies

Depending on your senior’s needs, they may require one or more specialized therapies.

Some examples:

— Occupational and physical therapy

— Respiratory therapy

— Speech therapy

Verify how and where your loved one will be able to receive these services. Are there facilities on campus that provide them, or will your loved one have to travel to their appointments and, if so, is transportation provided?

If your loved one needs specialized therapies, be sure to ask about what’s available and how accessing any or all of these might affect your costs. While Medicare may pick up some medical therapies, such as physical therapy, it may not cover everything, so confirm to avoid a financial surprise. Typical specialized therapies that some communities offer include:

— Cardiac and/or respiratory therapy. These therapies help seniors regain cardiovascular function after a heart attack, stroke, pneumonia or other ailment that affects breathing capacity and can also help with mobility and independence.

— Occupational therapy. Occupational therapy focuses on improving or regaining fine motor movements, which may help seniors perform daily hygiene tasks, such as brushing their teeth. Mobility deficits can be related to illness or injury, with arthritis being a major reason some seniors need this kind of support.

— Memory care. For older adults who have dementia or are experiencing cognitive impairment, memory care can help them live fuller, more independent lives and slow the advance of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

— Mental health therapy. Depression, anxiety and loneliness can all be detrimental. Talk therapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, may offer seniors an opportunity to gain peace and a better understanding of life changes and mortality.

— Physical therapy. Physical therapy can help individuals regain mobility and get back to more normal activities. This type of therapy focuses on regaining strength and endurance and can help seniors avoid future falls and accidents.

— Speech language therapy. Speech language therapy is especially important for older adults who’ve suffered a stroke. This type of therapy can help seniors regain language skills and may also help those who are having difficulty swallowing or chewing.

12. Try the food

Food and dining are among the most important elements of life, and ensuring that you or your loved one will have access to healthy, nutritious and tasty food while living in a particular community is a key consideration.

Ask whether the community:

— Can cater to specific health-related or cultural dietary restrictions or requests

— Whether family members can join their loved one during mealtimes

— How and where meals are typically served

— Whether food is always available

— Whether there are multiple on-site dining options

— Whether residents have transportation to off-site restaurants or grocery stores

— Whether residents who are still able and interested can cook for themselves

13. Talk transportation

If your loved one cannot drive independently anymore but still has places to go, you’ll need alternative transportation options.

Many facilities have transportation services that help seniors get to and from appointments and other places.

Find out what transportation services the facility offers and if it travels only to pre-determined locations like doctor offices or shopping centers. Also ask if there is a cost for the transportation. Most of the time, it’s offered as a complimentary service. If the facility provides transportation only to certain locations, find out if they have any arrangements with local car services that may offer discounts.

Transportation options can vary widely. If the community is based in a more remote or rural location, consider:

— How will your loved one get to a doctor’s appointment off-site or to other events and locations?

— Are there extra fees involved with accessing transportation?

— Are extra fees applied for transportation outside a specified distance?

— Is there a regular schedule for a shuttle bus or can you reserve a private ride at a specific time?

Bottom Line

When choosing a senior living facility for your loved one, you’ll find different options like assisted living, board and care homes, CCRCs and nursing homes, each with different levels of care. It’s important to include your loved one in the choice and listen to what they want.

Talking to a financial advisor can help with the cost, and always get a full list of fees. When you visit places, watch how the staff act, talk to the people who live there, make sure the facility is clean and up-to-date and ask about activities, transportation as well as emergency and safety protocols.

