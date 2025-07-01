How Retirees Can Attend College for Cheap or Free

Retirement can be a great opportunity to sharpen your pencils and head back to school. Without the day-to-day stressors of…

Retirement can be a great opportunity to sharpen your pencils and head back to school. Without the day-to-day stressors of the workforce, it is easier than ever to study topics that interest you, earn an academic degree or certificate or acquire skills that will improve your quality of life.

Returning to school can be a rewarding experience, but it often comes with substantial costs. For retirees on a fixed income, it’s important that education doesn’t deplete your savings. A 2025 report from the Education Data Initiative found the average price of in-state college tuition was $9,750, and $28,297 for out-of-state tuition.

However, there are plenty of affordable or free college programs and courses available for seniors and retirees. Here’s how to get a higher education at the best value.

Traditional Colleges and Universities

Search your state’s public four-year college and university system to find out if it offers free courses or reduced tuition and fees for people over a certain age. Many do. Requirements will differ based on the institution:

— California State Universities. Residents over the age of 60 are eligible for a fee waiver for both undergraduate and post-baccalaureate programs. The waiver covers the $70 admission fee and most tuition and fees.

— College of Western Idaho. Residents age 60 and older receive a 50% tuition discount for lower-division classes based on applicable residency status.

— University of Southern Maine. Residents age 65 and older receive free tuition for undergraduate courses.

— Kentucky State University. Kentucky residents who are at least 65 years of age on or before the first day of classes for the semester are eligible for tuition remission.

— Northern Michigan University. People 62 or older are provided a full scholarship to pay for on-campus courses. It does not cover the cost of books, fees, or tuition for off-campus or web-based courses.

— University of Arkansas. Residents over 60 are encouraged to enroll tuition-free in for-credit courses, based on space availability, for both undergraduate and graduate courses.

— Penn State Behrend. Northwestern Pennsylvania residents in Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties who are retired or employed 20 hours or less and are 60 years or older may qualify for free undergraduate tuition with Penn State’s GO-60 program.

Community Colleges

Sometimes referred to as junior colleges, community colleges are often a bargain compared to many four-year colleges and universities. Some offer free tuition to residents, while others extend the offer to people of a specific age.

With nearly 1,500 community colleges nationwide, chances are you can find one in your area. These schools focus on teaching skills for specific vocations as well as personal improvement:

— Ivy Tech Community College. Indiana residents age 60 and older may take credit classes through the tuition-free Senior Scholars program.

— Delaware Technical Community College. State residents who are 60 or older may enroll in many of the school’s credit courses for free.

— Des Moines Area Community College. Iowa residents who are at least 62 years of age may register for one credit class per semester at no charge, provided they are not receiving institutional, state, federal financial aid or utilizing any other DMACC tuition waiver program.

— Spartanburg Community College. South Carolina residents who are 60 and older may enroll tuition-free, subject to availability.

— Salt Lake Community College. Utah residents age 62 and older can audit regular credit classes for a $10 tuition fee.

— Community Colleges of Spokane. Regardless of length of residency, Washington residents who are 60 or older by the first day of instruction can enroll in a maximum of two classes for a fee of $2.50 per class.

— City College of San Francisco. The Older Adults Department offers free noncredit classes for city residents who are at least 55.

College Courses Offered at Senior Centers

Nearly every community in the U.S. has a senior center, which typically offers free or low-cost classes and workshops. Some collaborate with universities to provide classes at no cost or reduced fees.

For example, in 2024, New Jersey-based community and aging services provider FellowshipLIFE partnered with Fairleigh Dickinson University to provide free academic courses in American history, world history, musical studies, film study and evolutionary science. The program was successful and FellowshipLIFE expects to continue into the future.

In California, the Elder Care Alliance, a nonprofit senior living provider, has been collaborating with the California College of the Arts Center for Art and Public Life since 2012, which offers classes taught by college interns.

To find a senior center in your community, log onto MyActiveCenter or SeniorCenters.com.

ElderCollege and Online College Classes

Noncredit college classes are available from ElderCollege programs nationwide, which offer free or inexpensive courses developed for retired people and older adults.

For example, Ohio-based Bowling Green State University offers ElderCollege learning experiences for adults over 50 for just $12 per class. Chico State University, located in California, has an ElderCollege program that invites people 60 and older to sit in on any regular university course. They may attend as many classes as they want in a semester for a $75 fee.

There are online college courses, too, which may be particularly attractive for those with mobility issues. AARP maintains an updated database of classes offered through Senior Planet. Coursera, EdX, Udemy and the Great Courses all offer free or inexpensive courses and discounted programming. You can also browse YouTube for free content offered by some of the country’s top professors, such as Yale University’s Lectures and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Cost-Based Higher Education Options for Retirees

If money is less of a concern, there are other academic alternatives.

For instance, you may look into taking courses aboard a cruise ship. Semester at Sea was designed for older adults interested in college-level classes, and who wish to travel around the world. Although it won’t suit every budget, some retirees may find it to be an affordable luxury. A single occupancy adult fare starts at $28,650 for the Spring 2026 Voyage, which includes travel to 10 countries and three continents over 106 days. That amounts to roughly $271 a day, which includes room, board and college classes.

For a more long-term college experience, you may consider University Retirement Communities. These senior living environments are located on or near a college campus. Residents can audit classes or earn college credits and participate in campus activities. Costs begin at the “independent living” level, with move-in fees starting around $100,000 and rental options ranging from approximately $10,000. Additional fees may apply based on the level of service. These communities also offer an array of social activities and amenities, from on-site fitness centers and movie theaters to salons, libraries and dining.

Choose The Right College Experience and Prepare for Extras

When analyzing which higher education option is right for you, be sure to factor in potential extra costs. Even if you do qualify for free tuition, you may have to pay for related expenses that aren’t included, such as textbooks and parking. If you don’t have a laptop and will be taking classes on campus, you may want to invest in one first.

The good news is that, regardless of your retirement budget, a college education is available to retirees and senior citizens at a wide range of costs. With so many options, there is no reason not to take advantage.

