How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/9/2025

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as the Trump administration sought to win more deals with global trading partners. The…

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as the Trump administration sought to win more deals with global trading partners. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

Nvidia became the first public company to top $4 trillion in value.

Copper prices eased after spiking a day earlier as President Donald Trump said he would impose 50% tariffs on imports of the metal.

Merck rose after announcing it would buy Verona Pharma, a U.K. company that focuses on respiratory diseases.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.74 points, or 0.6%, to 6,263.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.54 points, or 0.5%, to 44,458.30.

The Nasdaq composite rose 192.87 points, or 0.9%, to 20,611.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.75 points, or 1.1%, to 2,252.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.09 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 370.23 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 10.24 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.45 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 381.63 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 1,914.08 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,300.55 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.33 points, or 1%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.