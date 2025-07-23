How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/23/2025

U.S. stocks rose to more records following a trade deal between the world’s No. 1 and No. 4 economies. The…

U.S. stocks rose to more records following a trade deal between the world’s No. 1 and No. 4 economies.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Wednesday, setting another all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%, also hitting a record.

Stocks rallied even more in Tokyo after President Donald Trump announced a deal that would place a 15% tax on imports from Japan. That’s lower than the 25% rate Trump had earlier threatened.

Big U.S. companies continued to offer updates about how Trump’s tariffs are affecting them.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.29 points, or 0.8%, to 6,358.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 507.85 points, or 1.1%, to 45,010.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 127.33 points, or 0.6%, to 21,020.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.37 points, or 1.5%, to 2,283.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 62.12 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 668.10 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 124.36 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.12 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 477.28 points, or 8.1%.

The Dow is up 2,466.07 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,709.22 points, or 8.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.97 points, or 2.4%.

