How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/10/2025

Stock indexes closed higher on Wall Street, enough to nudge the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more records.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday, and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. It was the second all-time high in a row for the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. Delta Air Lines led a rally in airline stocks after issuing a solid outlook for the rest of 2025.

Delta soared 12%, and United Airlines climbed 14.3%. Cereal maker WK Kellogg jumped 30.6% after agreeing to be acquired by Nutella maker Ferrero Group.

Copper prices rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.20 points, or 0.3%, to 6,280.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.34 points, or 0.4%, to 44,650.46.

The Nasdaq composite rose 19.33 points, or 0.1%, to 20,630.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.92 points, or 0.5%, to 2,263.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.11 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 177.89 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 29.56 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.37 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 398.83 points, or 6.8%.

The Dow is up 2,106.42 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,319.87 points, or 6.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.25 points, or 1.5%.

