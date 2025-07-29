How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/29/2025

U.S. stock indexes edged back from their record levels as a busy week for Wall Street picks up momentum.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday after setting all-time highs for six straight days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 204 points, and the Nasdaq composite sliced 0.4% off its own record.
SoFi Technologies rallied, but Merck and UPS fell following a jumbled set of profit reports. Treasury yields sank in the bond market as the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on interest rates. Reports suggested the U.S. economy remains solid but is slowing.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 18.91 points, or 0.3%, to 6,370.86.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 204.57 points, or 0.5%, to 44,632.99.
The Nasdaq composite fell 80.29 points, or 0.4%, to 21,098.29.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.76 points, or 0.6%, to 2,242.96.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 17.78 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 268.93 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 10.03 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 18.11 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 489.23 points, or 8.3%.
The Dow is up 2,088.77 points, or 4.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,787.50 points, or 9.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 12.80 points, or 0.6%.
