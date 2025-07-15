How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/15/2025

Most U.S. stocks fell after an update on inflation hurt Wall Street’s hopes for lower interest rates. The S&P 500…

Most U.S. stocks fell after an update on inflation hurt Wall Street’s hopes for lower interest rates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%.

Stocks felt pressure from a report showing inflation in the United States accelerated to 2.7% last month from 2.4% in May. That could help keep the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

Tech stocks were more resilient, thanks to a strong gain for Nvidia. It and other tech stocks helped drive the Nasdaq composite 0.2% higher to another record.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.80 points, or 0.4%, to 6,243.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 436.36 points, or 1%, to 44,023.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.47 points, or 0.2%, to 20,677.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 44.68 points, or 2%, to 2,205.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 15.99 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 348.22 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 92.27 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.77 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 362.13 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is up 1,479.07 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,367.01 points, or 7.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.10 points, or 1.1%.

