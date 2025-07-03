How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/3/2025

On Thursday: The S&P 500 rose 51.93 points, or 0.8%, to 6,279.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344.11 points,…

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 51.93 points, or 0.8%, to 6,279.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344.11 points, or 0.8%, to 44,828.53.

The Nasdaq composite rose 207.97 points, or 1%, to 20,601.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.66 points, or 1%, to 2,249.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.28 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 1,009.26 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 327.64 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 76.51 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 397.72 points, or 6.8%.

The Dow is up 2,284.31 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,290.31 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.88 points, or 0.8%.

