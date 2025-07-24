How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/24/2025

Gains for several big tech companies helped nudge U.S. indexes to more records even as most stocks in the market…

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Thursday to another all-time high. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%, adding to its record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%.

Alphabet climbed after the company behind Google and YouTube delivered a fatter profit than analysts expected. Tesla sank on worries about how much damage its brand has taken because of Elon Musk’s foray into politics. Chemical company Dow Inc. tanked after reporting a far bigger loss than expected and cutting its dividend.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.44 points, or 0.1%, to 6,363.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 316.38 points, or 0.7%, to 44,693.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.94 points, or 0.2%, to 21,057.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31 points, or 1.4%, to 2,252.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 66.56 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 351.72 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 162.30 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.13 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 481.72 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is up 2,149.69 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,747.17 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.97 points, or 1%.

