How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/17/2025

Wall Street rose to more records following some better-than-expected updates on the economy.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% Thursday, beating the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7%.

PepsiCo jumped 7.5% after delivering revenue and profit that topped Wall Street’s expectations. A strong profit report from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. lifted tech stocks. That helped offset drops for some big health care companies following their latest profit reports.

Treasury yields held mostly steady after better-than-expected reports on retail sales and unemployment claims.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 33.66 points, or 0.5%, to 6,297.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.71 points, or 0.5%, to 44,484.49.

The Nasdaq composite rose 153.78 points, or 0.7%, to 20,884.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.70 points, or 1.2%, to 2,253.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 37.61 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 112.98 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 298.74 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.85 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 415.73 points, or 7.1%.

The Dow is up 1,940.27 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,573.47 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.52 points, or 1.1%.

