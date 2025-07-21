How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/21/2025

U.S. stock indexes inched to more records to kick off a week full of profit updates from big U.S. companies.…

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday and squeaked past its prior all-time high set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to its own record.

Verizon Communications helped lead the way following its better-than-expected profit report. Cleveland-Cliffs rallied after the steel producer reported a smaller loss than analysts expected. Other companies slated to report their results for the spring this week include Alphabet, Coca-Cola and Tesla.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.81 points, or 0.1%, to 6,305.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 44,323.07.

The Nasdaq composite rose 78.52 points, or 0.4%, to 20,974.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.87 points, or 0.4%, to 2,231.13.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 423.97 points, or 7.2%.

The Dow is up 1,778.85 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,663.38 points, or 8.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.98 points, or less than 0.1%.

