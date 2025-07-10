How Long Does It Take to Get Into Assisted Living?

The aging baby boomer generation significantly impacts the need for long-term care options. Of the approximately 61 million Americans who…

The aging baby boomer generation significantly impacts the need for long-term care options. Of the approximately 61 million Americans who are 65 years or older, more than one million of them live in assisted living facilities, according to the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).

While 53% of residents are 85 and older, these specialized residences are meant for any older adult who needs help with activities of daily living, such as feeding, toileting, grooming and managing medications. Unlike nursing homes, which provide round-the-clock care outside of a hospital setting, assisted living communities offer a space for older adults to receive support while maintaining some level of independence.

Assessing Options for Assisted Living Communities

Moving into an assisted living facility can provide older adults with a safe, supportive environment where they get the help they need, and tasks like cooking, housekeeping and laundry are taken care of by staff members. Assisted living facilities also foster social connections by offering activities, events and communal spaces where residents can build friendships with those at a similar stage in life, which helps to reduce feelings of loneliness or isolation.

Many assisted living communities accept residents with forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, particularly in the early to moderate stages. Approximately 18% of facilities nationwide have specialized memory care units with secure environments, trained staff and structured routines designed specifically for cognitive support, according to the AHCA and NCAL.

Requirements for assisted living

To qualify for assisted living, seniors must:

— Be considered medically stable

— Not require round-the-clock care

— Be able to participate in the community safely

— Interact appropriately with others

Seniors may be disqualified for assisted living due to:

— Advanced or unmanaged medical needs

— Severe cognitive decline

— Behavioral issues, such as aggression or wandering without supervision

Facilities conduct a pre-admission assessment to ensure they can meet the individual’s care needs safely. If a person’s needs exceed what the community can provide, they may be referred to a facility with a higher level of care instead.

How Long Does It Take to Get Into Assisted Living?

It depends on many factors, such as how large the facility is, where it is located and how desirable the facility is. The median stay is about 22 months, the AHCA and NCAL report, so you may have a shorter wait time with a larger facility.

“Turnover can be unpredictable. You can have no turnover for two or three months, then one a month,” says Grace Ferri, chief marketing officer at United Hebrew of New Rochelle, a campus of comprehensive senior care in Westchester County, New York.

It’s smart to look into availability at assisted living facilities well ahead of time.

“That’s not something you want to wait for. You need to figure out where you want to be before you need to be there,” says Amie Clark, co-founder and senior editor of The Senior List.

How to Choose an Assisted Living Facility

When it’s time for your loved one to consider an assisted living facility, there are a variety of considerations to evaluate including location, community environment and costs.

Things to do when choosing an assisted living facility:

— Tour multiple facilities to find the right community

— Ask questions about care, activities and aspects important to your loved one

— Understand the financial payment options

Getting on Waiting lists

To manage demand, many facilities use a waitlist to help the facility plan and prioritize move-ins fairly and efficiently. It also gives interested families a clear place in line and reduces the risk of double-booking.

“Some assisted living communities may have a waitlist because they have a great reputation and are at capacity,” says LaShuan Bethea, executive director of NCAL in Washington, D.C. “Waitlists can also be driven by the Medicaid program if low-income seniors are on the waitlist to enroll in the state’s home and community-based waiver program that covers assisted living care.”

What is required to get on the waiting list?

When you are ready to sign up, ask about the:

— Deposit amount

— Approximate length of the wait

— Policy for declining a room, including whether the deposit is refundable

Some assisted living facilities charge an application fee or may require a deposit that is usually one month of charges but may be more for assisted living facilities in metro areas or those in high demand. Others may have a buy-in program, which is a financial arrangement in which future residents make an upfront payment or investment to secure a place in the facility. Before signing up for the waiting list, ask if the deposit is refundable if the senior decides to age at home, moves in with family or chooses another facility.

When space opens up, the person at the top of the waiting list gets notified. If it isn’t the type of room they are looking for or they aren’t ready to make the move yet, they may decline and go back to the bottom of the list. There is no penalty for declining a room at most facilities, and they will continue to hold the original deposit.

“There may be an opening for a studio, but the resident is on the waiting list for a one bedroom, so they may have to wait a bit longer for an opening,” says Dana Payton, regional director of operations for Meadows of Franklin Grove and Prairie Crossing Supportive Living in northern Illinois.

Paying for Assisted Living

While not as expensive as nursing home care, Genworth and CareScout’s 2024 Cost of Care Survey reports that the median cost of assisted living facilities is $5,900 per month. There are many variables that affect price, such as geographic location, level of care needed and what amenities you choose.

Medicare does not pay for assisted living, though medical services you may receive in the community, such as physical therapy or seeing a doctor on-site, are typically covered. There are a number of ways that you may be able to pay for a facility, including:

— Long-term care insurance. These policies are designed to cover the costs of long-term care; however, they can be very pricey. Talk to a licensed insurance agent to explore this option.

— Life insurance. Accessing the cash value of your life insurance policy can provide funds for assisted living. Your insurance agent can help you determine your policy’s exact value.

— Medicaid. While Medicaid does cover long-term care, its coverage has restrictions that vary by state. It is crucial for individuals to verify what their specific state’s Medicaid program includes.

— Private health insurance. Some private health insurance policies may include benefits that cover a portion of assisted living services. You’ll need to contact your benefits provider for specific policy details.

— Private funds. Your financial assets, such as pensions, investments, Social Security income, retirement accounts, annuities and proceeds from a home sale, may help cover the cost. Family contributions from adult children can also play a significant role.

— Veteran benefits. For those who qualify, Veterans Aid & Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance offer monthly payments that can assist with long-term care, such as assisted living. These tax-free monthly payments are added to a VA pension and can be used to help cover long-term care costs.

Preparing For the Transition

Adjusting to such a significant life change can be challenging, particularly if it happens suddenly or if the person has lived in their home and community for many years. Starting the conversation early and including them on facility tours and making decisions can go a long way in helping them feel more in control and comfortable when the time comes.

Once you’ve made it to the top of the waiting list and are ready to make the move, be prepared to help your loved one transition to their new home. Encourage them to bring items that hold sentimental value, such as photos or cherished mementos. Arrange their new apartment in a way that feels familiar and comforting.

“Change is hard, and it takes time for people to make the transition to a new place,” Bethea says. “Assisted living communities are focused on supporting residents when moving in and helping create a smooth transition.”

Explore Top-Rated Assisted Living Facilities With U.S. News

Let U.S. News help you find the best-rated assisted facilities near you through its Best Assisted Living Communities 2025 ratings. Search by state or ZIP code to find the right assisted living community.

U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 450,000 resident and family survey responses at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with aspects of the community such as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food/dining and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

Bottom Line

Assisted living facilities provide support with daily activities like bathing, dressing and medication management while allowing residents to maintain a level of independence. Many offer 24/7 staffing, social activities and a safe environment designed for older adults.

Demand often exceeds supply, especially at highly rated communities, so it’s important to start looking early and get on the waitlist for your assisted living choice. Admission typically requires a stable medical condition and the ability to participate in daily life, while severe medical or behavioral issues may disqualify someone.

Touring facilities, asking questions and understanding financial options can help families make the best decision for their loved one.

