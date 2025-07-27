How Do Bump-Up and Step-Up CDs Work?

The most familiar type of certificate of deposit is a traditional CD. These offer a fixed interest rate over a…

The most familiar type of certificate of deposit is a traditional CD. These offer a fixed interest rate over a fixed period of time — for example, a 12-month CD with a permanent annual percentage yield of 4%.

But that isn’t your only option when shopping for a CD. Several CDs put a twist on the traditional CD, such as bump-up CDs and step-up CDs.

What Are Bump-Up CDs?

A bump-up CD lets you “bump up” to a higher interest rate if the bank is offering one. With most bump-up CDs, you can request a rate bump only one time during the life of the CD.

How Do Bump-Up CDs Work?

To take advantage of a rate bump, you first need to open a bump-up CD with a stated APY and make a minimum deposit.

For example, let’s say you open an 18-month bump-up CD with an APY of 3.75%. Six months after setting up the account, the bank markets an 18-month bump-up CD with an APY of 4.25%. When that happens, you can ask the bank to bump your rate up to 4.25% for the remaining 12 months of your term.

While most bump-up CDs only permit one rate bump, some longer-term CDs might allow two.

Pros and Cons of Bump-Up CDs

Pros:

— You may be able to boost your interest rate at least once during a CD’s term.

— Bump-up CDs tend to offer more competitive rates than step-up CDs.

— Bump-up CDs are more widely available compared with step-up CDs.

Cons:

— APYs are typically lower than those on traditional and variable-rate CDs.

— It may be difficult to find the term you want.

— You’ll need to monitor for rate bump opportunities and consider what’s happening in the broader interest rate environment.

What Are Step-Up CDs?

A step-up CD automatically phases in APY increases at set times during the CD’s term.

How Do Step-Up CDs Work?

A step-up CD is a bit more complicated than a traditional or bump-up CD.

Let’s say you open a step-up CD with a 28-month term. Your rate increases are scheduled when you open the account, and will occur every seven months.

During the first seven months, your rate is 0.20%. Then it climbs to 0.30% for the second seven-month period, then to 0.40% for the third seven-month period, and finally 0.50% for the final seven-month period.

Pros and Cons of Step-Up CDs

Pros:

— You know your rate will go up over the CD’s term.

— Rate increases happen automatically.

— There is more stability with fixed-rate step-up CDs than variable-rate CDs.

Cons:

— There is limited availability of step-up CDs.

— Step-up CDs may offer lower interest rates than other CDs.

— It may be difficult to find the term you want.

