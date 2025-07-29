Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $97.5…

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $605.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.6 million.

