Horizon Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.6 million.

The bank, based in Michigan City, Indiana, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $102.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

