Hope Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $255.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $133.4 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.9 million.

