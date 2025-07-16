Home BancShares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $118.4 million.…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $118.4 million.

The bank, based in Conway, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $370.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $271 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.6 million.

