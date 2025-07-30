Hologic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $194.9…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $194.9 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.09 to $1.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.23 to $4.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.09 billion.

