Hingham Savings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $9.4…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $4.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.39 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.