Hilton Grand Vacations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

