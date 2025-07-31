HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $208 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $208 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $6.78 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.2 billion.

