Hershey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.21 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.
The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.
Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.81 to $6 per share.
