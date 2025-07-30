Hershey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62.7 million.…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.81 to $6 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.