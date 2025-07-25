Heritage Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12.2…

On a per-share basis, the Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $80 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.4 million.

