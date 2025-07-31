Hercules Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $78.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period.

