Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35 million in its second quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.87 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $984 million.

