Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported a loss of $450.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $19.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $371.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Helen of Troy expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $408 million to $432 million for the fiscal second quarter.

