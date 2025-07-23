Healthcare Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.4…

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.4 million in its second quarter.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $458.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCSG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.