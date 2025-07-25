HCA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $6.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.19 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $18.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.48 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $25.50 to $27 per share, with revenue in the range of $74 billion to $76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.