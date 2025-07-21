HBT Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.2 million.…

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.2 million.

The Bloomington, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.