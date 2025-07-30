Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Haverty Furniture: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Haverty Furniture: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 4:55 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $181 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HVT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up