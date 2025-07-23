Hasbro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $855.8 million in…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $855.8 million in its second quarter.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $6.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $980.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $888.1 million.

