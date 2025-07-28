Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $138 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 7 cents.

