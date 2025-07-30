Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $107.6 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $107.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 88 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

