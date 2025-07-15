Hancock Whitney: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $113.5 million.…

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $113.5 million.

The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $501.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $375.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.