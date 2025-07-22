Halliburton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $472 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $472 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.51 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.44 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

