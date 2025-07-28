H20: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — H2O America (HTO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $24.7…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — H2O America (HTO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $198.3 million in the period.

H20 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

