Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $99.9 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $232.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.4 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $915 million to $925 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.