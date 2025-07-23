Grupo Televisa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.3 million in…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.3 million in its second quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $755.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TV

