BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $3.80.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $447.2 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $301.51, a decrease of 5% in the last 12 months.

