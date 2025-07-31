Grid Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $105 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $415 million to $435 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDYN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.